2014 Volkswagen Passat

123,552 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

1.8T SE, MANUAL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF

1.8T SE, MANUAL, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,552KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7503750
  • Stock #: PC7223
  • VIN: 1VWBS7A34EC087909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7223
  • Mileage 123,552 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT 1.8T SE | MANUAL | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO | POWER REAR WINDOWS | LIGHT TINTED GLASS | ANALOG CLOCK | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE |







The 2014 Passat comes with potent 4-Cylinder engine pushing 170 Horsepower to the Front Wheel Drive system. The engine is coupled with a smooth 5-speed manual gearbox. This Passat comes in a Majestic White Exterior and alloy rims with Black Leather Interior.







The Passat model comes with lots of features. It includes heated front seats for the colder days, power rear windows, sunroof and more. All in all this is the perfect family sedan with a nice engine to suit any need.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Power Steering
Power
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front air conditioning
Rear
3
MP3
MP3 Playback
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
door pockets
Front
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Steel body panels
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Camera system: rearview
Armrests: front center
Cupholders: covered
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Premium brand
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Body side moldings: body-color
Impact sensor: door unlock
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Parking brake trim: leather
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Steering ratio: 16.4
Front brake width: 1.0
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Dash trim: metallic
Axle ratio: 3.87
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
fuel cut-off
mast
12V front
12V rear
rear center folding with storage
turn off headlights

