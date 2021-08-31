2014 Volkswagen Passat

$11,450 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7609408

7609408 Stock #: 11244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11244

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Halogen Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Convenience Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Chrome bodyside mouldings Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Steering Wheel Control Heated Exterior Mirrors Voice Command ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Window Grid Diversity Antenna Remote Fuel Cover Release Leatherette seat trim Passenger Airbag On/Off Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Audio Theft Deterrent Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control ANTI- THEFT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode Tires: P215/55R17 H AS 61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8L DOHC TSI -inc: direct injection Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Wheels: Sonoma 7J x 17 Alloy Full Carpet floor Suspension Change Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manually adjustable passenger seat w/lockable head restraint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.