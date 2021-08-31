Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

416-736-8880

2014 Volkswagen Passat

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline, NoAccident, SunRoof, LeatherInt, HeatedSeats

2014 Volkswagen Passat

Comfortline, NoAccident, SunRoof, LeatherInt, HeatedSeats

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-736-8880

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7609408
  Stock #: 11244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11244
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING SHOWROOM CONDITION, NO ACCIDENT, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, HEATED STEERING, VOICE COMMAND, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, MULTI-ZONED AIRBAGS, REAR CLIMATE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS AND MUCH MORE. This 2014 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT COMFORTLINE, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 7 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 700 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT* For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #HEATEDSEATS# #NOACCIDENT# #SUNROOF# Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Leather Wrap Wheel
Chrome bodyside mouldings
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Steering Wheel Control
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Voice Command
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Leatherette seat trim
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Audio Theft Deterrent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
ANTI- THEFT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
Tires: P215/55R17 H AS
61-Amp/Hr 330CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L DOHC TSI -inc: direct injection
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Wheels: Sonoma 7J x 17 Alloy
Full Carpet floor
Suspension Change
Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and 6-way manually adjustable passenger seat w/lockable head restraint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

