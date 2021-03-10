+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Way back in the mid-1980s when Honda's luxury brand was new, Acura's best car was the mid-size Legend. Available as a sedan or sport coupe, the Legend was a very good car for its time wearing a truly great name, We think the 2015 TLX V6 i-VTEC is the closest thing yet to being Legend's long-awaited heir.
This 2015 Acura TLX is an all-new model logically positioned midway between Acura's compact ILX and its flagship RLX. The Acura TLX replaces both the TSX and TL. Acura loaded it with a unique blend of highly effective technologies.
This Acura TLX 3.5L features a 290-hp 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 with a new 9-speed automatic; the TLX 3.5L SH-AWD also adds Acura's next-generation Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive.
Acura TLX boasts crisp steering and excellent handling along with pleasingly quiet, road-smoothing ride. Some of this is owed to its new Motion-Adaptive Electronic Power Steering, its Amplitude Reactive Dampers.
For those wanting stronger performance, this direct-injected aluminum V6 offers 290 horses and 267 pound-feet of torque. The V6 uses Variable Cylinder Management, or VCM, which deactivates three of its six cylinders for improved fuel efficiency when lightly loaded. When teamed with SH-AWD, it also has a fuel-saving idle-stop. with only 73,000 full service records and locally owned and purchased from downtown Acura makes this the perfect Affordable Import Luxury Sedan.
Clean CarFax report available upon request++
