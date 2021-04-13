Menu
2015 Acura TLX

116,782 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Acura TLX

2015 Acura TLX

Tech w/ Navigation, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth

2015 Acura TLX

Tech w/ Navigation, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

116,782KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9836705
  Stock #: 17833
  VIN: 19UUB1F51FA802341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17833
  • Mileage 116,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/13/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system

Additional Features

Navigation
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Keeping Assist System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Keyless Access System
Jewel Eye LED Headlights

