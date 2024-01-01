$25,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort AWD w/ Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort AWD w/ Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,776KM
VIN WAU7FTFF4F1078128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,776 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone A/C, Speed Warning, Rear Air Vents and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 Audi A3 include:
Dual Zone A/C
Speed Warning
Rear Air Vents
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Heated Front Seats
Rain Sensor
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36105
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Convenience
Rain Sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Speed warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
