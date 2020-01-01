Menu
2015 Audi A3

2.0T Quattro AWD Sunroof Leather Heated Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,093KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4424292
  • Stock #: 072537
  • VIN: WAUBFRFF6F1072537
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 Audi A3 Sedan

Quattro All Wheel Drive

CERTIFIED !

35K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON LED HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE ENTRY AND LOCK ! HEADLIGHT WASHERS ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT !

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful BRILLIENT WHITE METALLIC on LIGHT GRAY  LEATHER Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

