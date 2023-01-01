$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2015 Audi A5
2.0T QUATTRO KOMFORT, AWD, AUDI CONCERT, SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10498881
- Stock #: PC9750
- VIN: WAUDFBFR9FA042314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9750
- Mileage 153,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 AUDI A5 COUPE | 2.0T QUATTRO KOMFORT | COUPE | 220HP | 2.0L L4 TURBO DOHC 16 VALVE | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AWD | LIGHTNING PACKAGE | AUDI CONCERT SOUND SYSTEM | DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL | GLASS SUNROOF | MULTI FUNTION 3 SPOKE STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN CAR |
The Audi A5 Coupe 2.0T quattro Komfort is a beautifully crafted and performance-oriented luxury coupe that combines elegant design with dynamic driving capabilities. With its sleek and athletic exterior, the A5 Coupe exudes a sense of sophistication and sportiness, featuring Audi's signature single-frame grille, LED headlights, and a gracefully contoured body. Under the hood, it boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system, delivering a potent 220 horsepower and ensuring exceptional traction and stability on various road surfaces.
The A5 Coupe's performance is enhanced by its precise steering and a well-tuned suspension, resulting in an engaging and composed driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winding highways, the A5 Coupe effortlessly blends sporty dynamics with a smooth and refined ride. It also features a host of safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, adding an extra layer of confidence to your journey.
In conclusion, the Audi A5 Coupe 2.0T quattro Komfort is a compelling choice for those seeking a balance of luxury and performance in a sleek coupe package. It caters to drivers who appreciate Audi's commitment to craftsmanship and driving excellence, making it a standout option in the luxury coupe segment.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.