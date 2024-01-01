$26,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A5
AWD|S-LINE|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG & OLUFSEN
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUMFAFH9FN004320, AWD, S-LINE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, Three-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Electronic Cruise Cntrl., Climate Seats, Memory Seats, Lumbar Support, Red on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
647-260-0371