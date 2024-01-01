Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUMFAFH9FN004320, AWD, S-LINE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, Three-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Electronic Cruise Cntrl., Climate Seats, Memory Seats, Lumbar Support, Red on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2015 Audi A5

70,000 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A5

AWD|S-LINE|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG & OLUFSEN

2015 Audi A5

AWD|S-LINE|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG & OLUFSEN

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUMFAFH9FN004320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUMFAFH9FN004320, AWD, S-LINE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER, 18in ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, Three-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Electronic Cruise Cntrl., Climate Seats, Memory Seats, Lumbar Support, Red on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Audi A5