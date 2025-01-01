2015 Audi A8

Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUJMAFD1FN000820, TURBO DIESEL, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MASSAGE SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Front and Rear Automatic Climate Control, Rear and Side Power Sunshades, Dark Grey on Black Leather, Active Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

170,000 KM

3.0L TDI|NAVI|360 CAM|20in ALLOYS|MASSAGE SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUJMAFD1FN000820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUJMAFD1FN000820, TURBO DIESEL, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MASSAGE SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Front and Rear Automatic Climate Control, Rear and Side Power Sunshades, Dark Grey on Black Leather, Active Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
