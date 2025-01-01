$25,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi A8
3.0L TDI|NAVI|360 CAM|20in ALLOYS|MASSAGE SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUJMAFD1FN000820, TURBO DIESEL, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MASSAGE SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Front and Rear Automatic Climate Control, Rear and Side Power Sunshades, Dark Grey on Black Leather, Active Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
647-260-0371