Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Audi Q5

100,963 KM

Details Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,963KM
VIN WA1LFCFPXFA135761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 18155A
  • Mileage 100,963 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westowne Mazda

Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS 21,788 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS 37,405 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo 30,252 KM $32,988 + tax & lic

Email Westowne Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-232-XXXX

(click to show)

416-232-2011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q5