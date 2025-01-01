Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT - DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 19 S-LINE WHEELS - S-LINE SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS  - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS -BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - ROOF RACK - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 122,000KM - $15,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns</p>

2015 Audi Q5

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T-QUATTRO-S LINE SPORT-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12298386

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T-QUATTRO-S LINE SPORT-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1742430219
  2. 1742430219
  3. 1742430219
  4. 1742430219
  5. 1742430219
  6. 1742430219
  7. 1742430219
  8. 1742430219
  9. 1742430219
  10. 1742430219
  11. 1742430219
  12. 1742430219
  13. 1742430219
  14. 1742430219
  15. 1742430220
  16. 1742430220
  17. 1742430220
  18. 1742430220
  19. 1742430220
  20. 1742430219
  21. 1742430219
  22. 1742430220
  23. 1742430220
  24. 1742430220
  25. 1742430220
  26. 1742430220
  27. 1742430220
  28. 1742430220
  29. 1742430220
  30. 1742430220
  31. 1742430220
  32. 1742430220
  33. 1742430220
  34. 1742430220
  35. 1742430220
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1MFCFP5FA064750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI DYNAMIC DRIVE SELECT - DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 19" S-LINE WHEELS - S-LINE SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS  - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOTS -BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - ROOF RACK - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 122,000KM - $15,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NIGHT PKG-NAV-CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NIGHT PKG-NAV-CAMERA 56,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A6 3.0T QUATTRO-PROGRESSIVE-DRIVER ASSIST for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Audi A6 3.0T QUATTRO-PROGRESSIVE-DRIVER ASSIST 109,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ***SOLD*** for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ***SOLD*** 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q5