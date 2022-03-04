$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
2.0T Quattro Komfort, AWD, XENON, LEATHER, MMI
- Listing ID: 8632883
- Stock #: PC8222
- VIN: WA1CFCFP3FA021567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,316 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 AUDI Q5 2.0T QUATTRO KOMFORT | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | 220HP | 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC | AWD | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AUTOMATIC XENON HEADLIGHTS | LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | POWER LIFTGATE | HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS | ALUMINUM ROOF RAILS | 8-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS | LEATHER | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | AUDI MULTIMEDIA INTERFACE | 10-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM | ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2015 Audi Q5 is stylish, luxurious, fun to drive and offered with no fewer than four different powertrains. This Audi Q5 2.0T Quattro Komfort is powered by an efficient Turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder that makes 220 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and features Quattro full-time all-wheel drive.
This Audi Q5 features a Glacier White Metallic exterior colour with 18" 5-Spoke Star Design Audi Alloy Wheels in Silver, Lip Spoiler, Chrome Grille, Front and Rear Fog Lights, and Perimeter/Approach Lights. The interior features Black leather throughout, a Leather steering wheel, Aluminum/Metal-look interior accents and more.
Standard safety features include Side Impact Beams, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st and 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensors and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
