2015 Audi Q7
3.0T|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10520652
- Stock #: 026867
- VIN: WA1CGCFE4FD026867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1CGCFE4FD026867, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FRONT & REAR LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, 20-inch S LINE WHEELS, Heated Steering, Grey on Black Leather, 4th Generation MMI/NAV with 3D mapping and Live Traffic Updates, IPod/IPhone Integration, CD Changer, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Rear Heated Seats, Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
