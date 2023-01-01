Menu
2015 Audi Q7

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Audi Q7

2015 Audi Q7

3.0T|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|7 SEATS

2015 Audi Q7

3.0T|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520652
  • Stock #: 026867
  • VIN: WA1CGCFE4FD026867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 026867
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1CGCFE4FD026867, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FRONT & REAR LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, 20-inch S LINE WHEELS, Heated Steering, Grey on Black Leather, 4th Generation MMI/NAV with 3D mapping and Live Traffic Updates, IPod/IPhone Integration, CD Changer, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Rear Heated Seats, Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

 

FINANCING: 7.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

