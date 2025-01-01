$15,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi Q7
quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Progressiv
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL! TDI! 7 SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! LEATHER SEAT! POWER HEATED SEAT!
POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN CARFAX! VERY GOOD BODY AND TIRE! GOOD BRAKES! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON!
ABSOLUTLY ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT$699
EXTRA! APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
Why Buy New Motors
