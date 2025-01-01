$13,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi Q7
3.0T VORSPRUNG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1WGCFE0FD001803, VORSPRUNG, S-LINE, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONT & REAR LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, 20-inch S LINE WHEELS, BOSE Premium Stereo, Heated Steering, Black on Black Leather, Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Ventilated Seats, Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Rear Heated Seats, Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
