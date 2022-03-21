$35,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi Q7
3.0 TDI Quattro Vorsprung Edition, 7 PASS, S-LINE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$35,800
- Listing ID: 8804681
- Stock #: PC8413
- VIN: WA1WMCFE3FD006017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,514 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 AUDI Q7 3.0L TDI QUATTRO VORSPRUNG EDITION | 240HP | TURBODIESEL V6 | AWD | 7-PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PREMUIM SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | MEMORY SEATS | BRAKE ASSIST | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | TPMS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | S-LINE BUMPERS | S-LINE BADGING | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
This stylish Audi Q7 is the most practical Audi SUV that comes with Audis Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Its powered by a 3.0-litre Intercooled Turbodiesel V6 that delivers 240-horsepower and a whopping 406lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Dynamic Shift Program (DSP). Don't let the size of this Q7 fool you, as it is surprisingly light on its feet, and could easily squeeze through narrow country lanes and urban streets.
This Audi Q7 features a White exterior finish with S-Line Bumpers and Badging, 19 Audi wheels and more. The interior features Black leather throughout with a Black headliner, ALuminum interior trim, Heated and Cooled seats and much more.
The luxurious cabin comes standard with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated and cooled front seats, Dual Climate Control System, a 14-speaker Premium Sound System with MP3 playback, Navigation and much more.
The TDI Vorsprung Edition adds 19 Audi wheels, Navigation, Colour Driver Information Display, 6,000-pound towing package, a 14-speaker Premium Sound System with Bluetooth connectivity and Auxiliary inputs, Intelligent Keyless Entry, S-Line Bumpers and Badging, a Panoramic Sunroof as well as a Black headliner.
