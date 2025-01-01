Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WUAC6BFR4FA900418, RS5, 4.2L V8, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, Blue on Black Leather, BANG & OLUFSEN Premium Stereo, 7-Speed S Tronic Transmission, CARBON FIBRE TRIM, AM/FM/MP3 Player, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Driver Assist Package (Adaptive Cruise Control, Dynamic Steering, and Blind Spot Monitoring), ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p>FINANCING: 7.99%</p><p>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2015 Audi RS 5

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi RS 5

NAVI|REARCAM|SUNROOF|20in ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13182281

2015 Audi RS 5

NAVI|REARCAM|SUNROOF|20in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WUAC6BFR4FA900418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WUAC6BFR4FA900418, RS5, 4.2L V8, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, Blue on Black Leather, BANG & OLUFSEN Premium Stereo, 7-Speed S Tronic Transmission, CARBON FIBRE TRIM, AM/FM/MP3 Player, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Driver Assist Package (Adaptive Cruise Control, Dynamic Steering, and Blind Spot Monitoring), ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2007 Jaguar XK CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|LEATHER|PWR TOP|19in WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Jaguar XK CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|LEATHER|PWR TOP|19in WHEELS 118,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi RS 5 NAVI|REARCAM|SUNROOF|20in ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Audi RS 5 NAVI|REARCAM|SUNROOF|20in ALLOYS 136,000 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volvo C30 T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Volvo C30 T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS 73,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Audi RS 5