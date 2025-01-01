$32,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi RS 5
NAVI|REARCAM|SUNROOF|20in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WUAC6BFR4FA900418, RS5, 4.2L V8, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, Blue on Black Leather, BANG & OLUFSEN Premium Stereo, 7-Speed S Tronic Transmission, CARBON FIBRE TRIM, AM/FM/MP3 Player, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Driver Assist Package (Adaptive Cruise Control, Dynamic Steering, and Blind Spot Monitoring), ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
