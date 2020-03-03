Menu
2015 Audi RS 5

4.2 quattro, 450HP, AWD, NAV, CARBON, CAM, PANO

2015 Audi RS 5

4.2 quattro, 450HP, AWD, NAV, CARBON, CAM, PANO

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,816KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4696470
  • Stock #: PC5334
  • VIN: WUAC6BFR3FA901320
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

2015 AUDI RS5 | QUATTRO AWD | 450HP | NAVIGATION | CARBON FIBER | BACKUP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2015 Audi RS5 is a performance car that takes luxury and speed seriously! Taking you from 0-100kmh in 4 seconds, featuring a powerful 4.2L FSI V8, mated to a 7-Speed R-Tronic Dual Clutch transmission for fast shifts and confidence-inspiring Quattro All-Wheel-Drive System. With an exterior finished in the famous Nardo Grey featuring an aggressive front end, wide fenders, adaptive rear spoiler. The Audi RS 5 has a driver-centric cockpit informed with touches of Fine Nappa leather on the seats and door armrests, twelve-way power front sport seats emblazoned with RS 5 contrasting embroidery, S-Line Flat-bottom sport steering wheel with Paddle Shifters. An Audi MMI Navigation Plus system for on-road guidance, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors for tight situations. Standard amenities include Tri-zone air conditioning with filtration, power locks, windows and heated mirrors, cruise control, heated front seats, USB/AUX inputs and steering wheel-mounted controls, Bluetooth, voice recognition system, front and rear parking assist, power trunk, smart key with push-button start, rain-sensing wipers, garage door opener. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain airbags, Electronic Stability/Traction Control, TPMS, Security System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

