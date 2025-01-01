$15,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi S5
TECHNIK|AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|SPOILER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAULGBFR7FA056849, AWD, TECHNIK, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BANG & OLUFSEN Premium Stereo, CARBON FIBRE SPOILER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 19-Inch ALLOY WHEELS, CARBON FIBRE TRIM, AM/FM/MP3 Player, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Three-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., White on Black Leather, Heated Front Seats, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Electronic Cruise Cntrl., Keyless Entry, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Best Buy Auto
