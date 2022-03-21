$29,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2015 BMW 2-Series
M235i xDrive, M TWINPOWER TURBO, 320HP, AWD, XENON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8922739
- Stock #: PC8509
- VIN: WBA1J9C58FVX98978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8509
- Mileage 102,349 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW M235I XDRIVE | M PEROFRMANCE | TWIN-TURBO 3.0L 6-CYLINDER | 320HP | 8-SPEED SPORT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | VARIABLE SPORT STEERING | M SPORT BRAKES | DRIVING DYNAMICS CONTROL | STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFTERS | DAKOTA LEATHER | ALUMINUM CARBON TRIM | 18 STYLE 436M WHEELS | CARBON FIBER MIRROR CAPS | DYNAMIC TRACTION CONTROL | XENON HID ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | CLEAN CARFAX
The M235is rowdy M Performance TwinPower Turbo 3.0-liter 320-hp engine sends it from 0100 km/h in an exhilarating 4.4 seconds. Not only is it fast, it also features excellent fuel economy thanks to BMWs award-winning high-precision direct injection, Valvetronic, Double-VANOS and twin-scroll turbocharger technologies. The M235i xDrive also comes equipped with an Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport brakes, performance tires and advanced Driving Dynamics Control.
This M235i features an Alpine White exterior finish with M Sport front bumper, side skirts, and rear diffuser, as well as 18 Style 436M wheels, Blue M Sport brake calipers, and a Black Dakota Leather interior with heated seats and Aluminum Hexagon trim throughout.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.