2015 BMW 2-Series

102,349 KM

M235i xDrive, M TWINPOWER TURBO, 320HP, AWD, XENON

M235i xDrive, M TWINPOWER TURBO, 320HP, AWD, XENON

Location

102,349KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8922739
  Stock #: PC8509
  VIN: WBA1J9C58FVX98978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8509
  • Mileage 102,349 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW M235I XDRIVE | M PEROFRMANCE | TWIN-TURBO 3.0L 6-CYLINDER | 320HP | 8-SPEED SPORT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | VARIABLE SPORT STEERING | M SPORT BRAKES | DRIVING DYNAMICS CONTROL | STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFTERS | DAKOTA LEATHER | ALUMINUM CARBON TRIM | 18 STYLE 436M WHEELS | CARBON FIBER MIRROR CAPS | DYNAMIC TRACTION CONTROL | XENON HID ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | CLEAN CARFAX







The M235is rowdy M Performance TwinPower Turbo 3.0-liter 320-hp engine sends it from 0100 km/h in an exhilarating 4.4 seconds. Not only is it fast, it also features excellent fuel economy thanks to BMWs award-winning high-precision direct injection, Valvetronic, Double-VANOS and twin-scroll turbocharger technologies. The M235i xDrive also comes equipped with an Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport brakes, performance tires and advanced Driving Dynamics Control.







This M235i features an Alpine White exterior finish with M Sport front bumper, side skirts, and rear diffuser, as well as 18 Style 436M wheels, Blue M Sport brake calipers, and a Black Dakota Leather interior with heated seats and Aluminum Hexagon trim throughout.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
Run flat tires
Rear
2
LEATHER
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Emergency locking retractors: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
self-leveling
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

