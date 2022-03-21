2015 BMW 2-Series

$29,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 3 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8922739

Stock #: PC8509

VIN: WBA1J9C58FVX98978

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8509

Mileage 102,349 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control Exterior Run flat tires Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Cargo Area Floor Mat Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Emergency locking retractors: front Tuned suspension: sport Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining self-leveling Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

