2015 BMW 3 Series

80,000 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

320i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Reverse Sensors

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155660
  • Stock #: 19704
  • VIN: WBA3C3C54FK203111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19704
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 26th April 2017 - Glass Record - $334.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
USB port
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
AUTO STOP/START
12v Power Port
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

