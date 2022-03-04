$24,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
328i xDRIVE-AWD-SPORT-NAVIGATION-RED LEATHER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8458323
- VIN: WBA3B3C59FJ983700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW 328i xDRIVE AWD - FINISHED IN ALPINE WHITE ON CORAL RED LEATHER INTERIOR - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - SPORT PACKAGE - 19" WHEELS - SPORT SEATS - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - PUSH BUTTON START - PADDLE SHIFTERS - SPORT DOOR SILLS - HEATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - POWER SUNROOF - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 99,800KM - $24,499 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
