60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2015 BMW 435XI | CONVERTIBLE | AWD | M-SPORT | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM | BACKUP CAMERA | COMFORT ACCESS | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2015 BMW 4 Series 435xi comes in a beautiful Black exterior finish complemented with a Red interior. With the M-Sport package additional sport bumpers and aggresive styling is added to create a stunning presence. BMW iDrive Navigation System helps the driver get to locations with ease through voice turn by turn directions. Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations . With X-Drive All Wheel Drive system you can command the winters and a convertible roof means summers will be a breeze in the wind! This 435xi also has the premium package which means its loaded!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
