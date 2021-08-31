2015 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2015 BMW 528i xDRIVE - FINISHED IN ALPINE WHITE ON MOCHA NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK UP CAMERA - SIDE VIEW CAMERAS - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - 19" M SPORT BLACK WHEELS - MULTIFUNCTION M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - POWER SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - REAR SUNSHADES - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TRUNK - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 105,000KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7