2015 BMW 6 Series

52,479 KM

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 BMW 6 Series

2015 BMW 6 Series

650i xDrive Gran Coupe, M-SPORT EDITION, NAV, CAM

2015 BMW 6 Series

650i xDrive Gran Coupe, M-SPORT EDITION, NAV, CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

52,479KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7066963
  • Stock #: PC6876
  • VIN: WBA6B4C59FD760977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Vermilion Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6876
  • Mileage 52,479 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW 650i XDRIVE GRAN COUPE | AWD | M-SPORT EDITION | DRIVING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SURROUND CAMERA | HEATED/VENTED SEATS IN FRONT | HEATED REAR SEATS | AUTO START/STOP | DYNAMIC DAMPER CONTROL | 20-INCH MSPORT WHEELS | SUNROOF | SUNBLINDS FOR REAR WINDOWS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ADAPTICE LED LIGHTS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEAD UP DISPLAY | BMW CONNECTED SERVICES | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe features a powerful Twin-Turbo 8 Cylinder mated to an xDrive AWD system, delivering an amazing driving experience in all weather conditions. The Twin-Turbo V8 produces 445hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. The ZF 8-Speed automatic transmission will work perfectly with its quick shifts in automatic mode or when you are using the paddles behind the steering wheel. The combination of the powerful BMW engine and the the gearbox will allow you to accelerate from 0-100kmh in just 4.3 seconds. This 6-Series is also a Gran Coupe which means it has 4 doors instead of the standard 2-door version. In this version the rear seats have more leg and head-room. This 650i is in clean White Exterior and premium Red leather Interior.







The vehicle comes equipped with the M-Sport Package including Aerodynamic kit, M-Sport Steering wheel, gives a sporty and aggressive look. The M-Sport Edition includes Head Up Display, 20-Way multi-contour seats, Driving Assistance Package, 19-inch M-Sport Rims, M-Sport Aero Kit and M-Sport Steering Wheel. The Dynamic Damper control is a system tha can shange suspension setting instantaneously from firmer to softer set-up. Each wheel has sensors that monitors the movement 400 times per second and adjust the dampers accordingly.







Featuring iDrive Navigation, Backup camera with Parking Sensors, Blindspot Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Surround Camera and more. For extra comfort, it comes Heated and Vented Front seats, large sunroof and keyless entry for easy access. Keep yourself and your passengers safe with features like Airbags (front, side impact, curtain), traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, and SOS emergency assist.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
20
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Headlight cleaners
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear headrests: fixed
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Heated door locks: driver side
Hard drive: 20GB
RAIN SENSING
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
remotely operated
Twitter
rear center with pass-thru
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

