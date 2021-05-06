2015 BMW 6 Series

+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 650i XDRIVE GRAN COUPE | AWD | M-SPORT EDITION | DRIVING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SURROUND CAMERA | HEATED/VENTED SEATS IN FRONT | HEATED REAR SEATS | AUTO START/STOP | DYNAMIC DAMPER CONTROL | 20-INCH MSPORT WHEELS | SUNROOF | SUNBLINDS FOR REAR WINDOWS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ADAPTICE LED LIGHTS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEAD UP DISPLAY | BMW CONNECTED SERVICES | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe features a powerful Twin-Turbo 8 Cylinder mated to an xDrive AWD system, delivering an amazing driving experience in all weather conditions. The Twin-Turbo V8 produces 445hp and 480 lb-ft of torque. The ZF 8-Speed automatic transmission will work perfectly with its quick shifts in automatic mode or when you are using the paddles behind the steering wheel. The combination of the powerful BMW engine and the the gearbox will allow you to accelerate from 0-100kmh in just 4.3 seconds. This 6-Series is also a Gran Coupe which means it has 4 doors instead of the standard 2-door version. In this version the rear seats have more leg and head-room. This 650i is in clean White Exterior and premium Red leather Interior.
The vehicle comes equipped with the M-Sport Package including Aerodynamic kit, M-Sport Steering wheel, gives a sporty and aggressive look. The M-Sport Edition includes Head Up Display, 20-Way multi-contour seats, Driving Assistance Package, 19-inch M-Sport Rims, M-Sport Aero Kit and M-Sport Steering Wheel. The Dynamic Damper control is a system tha can shange suspension setting instantaneously from firmer to softer set-up. Each wheel has sensors that monitors the movement 400 times per second and adjust the dampers accordingly.
Featuring iDrive Navigation, Backup camera with Parking Sensors, Blindspot Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Surround Camera and more. For extra comfort, it comes Heated and Vented Front seats, large sunroof and keyless entry for easy access. Keep yourself and your passengers safe with features like Airbags (front, side impact, curtain), traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, and SOS emergency assist.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
