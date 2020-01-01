Menu
2015 BMW i8

WORLD PKG, NAV, HEADS UP, 360 CAM, COMFORT ACCESS,

2015 BMW i8

WORLD PKG, NAV, HEADS UP, 360 CAM, COMFORT ACCESS,

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,677KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4447017
  • Stock #: PC5214
  • VIN: WBY2Z2C53FV674249
Exterior Colour
Crystal White Pearl Metallic w/ BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
WORLD PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | COMFORT ACCESS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX











The BMW i8 is a plug-in-hybrid that brings together the advantages of innovative electric motor and combustion engine technologies. The result is an extraordinary driving experience with extremely low consumption and low emissions. The i8 is ready to revolutionize its vehicle class.







Featuring a TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder combustion engine in the rear, combined with an 11.6 kW Lithium-ion battery for a combined total system output of 369 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque,eDrive 141hp and 184lb of torque electric motor. Channelled through a 6-speed Automatic gearbox and All-Wheel-Drive, this i8 delivers the best driving experience in all conditions.







Finished with a modern white exterior, luxurious black leather interior, futuristic gauge display, and 20" light-alloy wheels, it is sure to turn heads.







You'll enjoy the guidance of iDrive Navigation with Voice Command, Heads-Up Display, Reverse Camera with Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Active Driving Assistance, Active Xenon Lights, Comfort Access, Enhanced Bluetooth And Smart Phone Integration, Ambient lighting.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • SURROUND SOUND
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Active suspension
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Front struts
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Satellite communications: BMW Assist
  • Rear seat type: bucket
  • Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
  • Tire type: performance
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Premium brand: harman/kardon
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.0
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Impact sensor: alert system
  • Phone: hands free
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Real time traffic
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Drive mode selector
  • Courtesy lights: console
  • Electric charge cord: 240 volt
  • Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
  • Total speakers: 11
  • Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Hard drive: 20GB
  • Watts: 360
  • Side door type: butterfly
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Electric Motor HP: 129
  • Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 4800
  • Electric Motor Torque: 184
  • Electric motor miles per charge: 15
  • Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 228
  • Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5800
  • Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 236
  • Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 3700
  • Mirror color: black
  • Headlights: LED
  • Navigation app: Traffic Data
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Upholstery accents: cloth
  • Front brake diameter: 13.4
  • Electric motor charging time (240V): 2 hours
  • Smart device app function: maintenance status
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

