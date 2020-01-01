2015 BMW i8

WORLD PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | COMFORT ACCESS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX























The BMW i8 is a plug-in-hybrid that brings together the advantages of innovative electric motor and combustion engine technologies. The result is an extraordinary driving experience with extremely low consumption and low emissions. The i8 is ready to revolutionize its vehicle class.















Featuring a TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder combustion engine in the rear, combined with an 11.6 kW Lithium-ion battery for a combined total system output of 369 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque,eDrive 141hp and 184lb of torque electric motor. Channelled through a 6-speed Automatic gearbox and All-Wheel-Drive, this i8 delivers the best driving experience in all conditions.















Finished with a modern white exterior, luxurious black leather interior, futuristic gauge display, and 20" light-alloy wheels, it is sure to turn heads.















You'll enjoy the guidance of iDrive Navigation with Voice Command, Heads-Up Display, Reverse Camera with Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Active Driving Assistance, Active Xenon Lights, Comfort Access, Enhanced Bluetooth And Smart Phone Integration, Ambient lighting.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax.

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Retained Accessory Power

SURROUND SOUND

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Rear spoiler: Lip

Active suspension

Push-Button Start

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Reading lights: front

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Regenerative braking system

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Front wipers: rain sensing

Knee airbags: dual front

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Parking sensors: front

Front struts

Suspension control: electronic

Satellite communications: BMW Assist

Rear seat type: bucket

Driver adjustable suspension: ride control

Tire type: performance

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Premium brand: harman/kardon

Subwoofer: 1

Rear brake diameter: 13.0

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Floor material: carpet

Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Front seat type: sport bucket

Emergency braking preparation

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Crumple zones: front

Impact sensor: alert system

Phone: hands free

Navigation system: hard drive

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Real time traffic

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Drive mode selector

Courtesy lights: console

Electric charge cord: 240 volt

Electric motor battery type: lithium ion

Total speakers: 11

Ambient lighting: color-adjustable

Power door locks: auto-locking

Hard drive: 20GB

Watts: 360

Side door type: butterfly

4WD type: on demand

Electric Motor HP: 129

Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 4800

Electric Motor Torque: 184

Electric motor miles per charge: 15

Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 228

Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5800

Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 236

Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 3700

Mirror color: black

Headlights: LED

Navigation app: Traffic Data

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Pre-collision warning system: audible warning

Window defogger: rear

Upholstery accents: cloth

Front brake diameter: 13.4

Electric motor charging time (240V): 2 hours

Smart device app function: maintenance status

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

