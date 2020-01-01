2015 BMW i8

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
WORLD PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | COMFORT ACCESS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The BMW i8 is a plug-in-hybrid that brings together the advantages of innovative electric motor and combustion engine technologies. The result is an extraordinary driving experience with extremely low consumption and low emissions. The i8 is ready to revolutionize its vehicle class.
Featuring a TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder combustion engine in the rear, combined with an 11.6 kW Lithium-ion battery for a combined total system output of 369 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque,eDrive 141hp and 184lb of torque electric motor. Channelled through a 6-speed Automatic gearbox and All-Wheel-Drive, this i8 delivers the best driving experience in all conditions.
Finished with a modern white exterior, luxurious black leather interior, futuristic gauge display, and 20" light-alloy wheels, it is sure to turn heads.
You'll enjoy the guidance of iDrive Navigation with Voice Command, Heads-Up Display, Reverse Camera with Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Active Driving Assistance, Active Xenon Lights, Comfort Access, Enhanced Bluetooth And Smart Phone Integration, Ambient lighting.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
