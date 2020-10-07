+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW M3 | 425HP | AUTOMATIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | SPORT SEATS | HARMAN KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM | COMFORT ACCESS | PUSH TO START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Feel the exhilaration of this 2015 BMW M3 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 425HP mated to a 6 speed Manual Transmission and Rear Wheel Drive you'll love the drive. One of the most iconic cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports Sedan. Beautiful wide fenders, Black exterior with a Black Leather interior with Carbon Fiber accents will have people turning heads. This M3 is equipped with a BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Park Assist Sensors and M Sport Adaptive Suspension control. Other convenient features include Keyless Entry. For safety this M3 comes standard with front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
