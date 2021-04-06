Menu
2015 BMW M3

69,783 KM

Details Description Features

2015 BMW M3

2015 BMW M3

MANUAL, NAV, CAM, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE

2015 BMW M3

MANUAL, NAV, CAM, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

69,783KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6888174
  • Stock #: PC6781
  • VIN: WBS3C9C56FP803257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6781
  • Mileage 69,783 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW M3 | 425HP | MANUAL | LIGHTS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS | HEATED MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | ADAPTIV M SUSPENSION | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | RAIN SENSOR | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED SERVICES | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Feel the exhilaration of this 2015 BMW M3 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 425HP mated to a 6 speed Manual Gearbox and Rear Wheel Drive you'll love the drive. BMW M3 brand is one of the most iconic 4-door saloon sports cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports Sedan. You can choose between different Drive modes through BMW iDrive Infotainment system or individually adjust the Steering Feel, Suspension Stiffness, Response of the Engine.







Beautiful wide fenders, White Metallic Exterior makes the look of the car absolutely stunning. The exterior goes together perfectly with Red interior colour. The Interior has received the M Perfromace treatment as well with M Sport Bucket Seats and Steering Wheel you will feel comfortable and in control at all times. The Carbon Fiber Trim pieces on the interior will make the interior look even better.







This M3 is equipped with a BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Park Assist Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity and Satellite Radio. Other convenient features include Keyless Entry and Push to Start Button. For safety this M3 comes standard with front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Upholstery: Leather
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Armrests: rear folding
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
In-Dash CD: single disc
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console trim: carbon
Dash trim: carbon
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 16
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Touch-sensitive controls
Emergency locking retractors: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Interior accents: carbon fiber
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Hard drive: 20GB
Axle ratio: 3.46
RAIN SENSING
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
audio security system
voice operated
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
4 total
Twitter
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

