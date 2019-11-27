2015 BMW M4

NAVIGATION | CARBON ROOF | 360 CAMERA | CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE | FULL MERINO LEATHER | HEADS UP DISPLAY | POWER AND HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | ALLOY WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This superb 2015 M4 coupe comes with a roaring 425-horsepower engine for everyone craving excellent handling and power and other performance upgrades. As a driver, this M4 has a Multi-Adjustable Power Seat, heated and cooled seats, Cooled and Heated Seat, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Light, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Radio, Voice Activated Telephone, Navigation Aid, Second Row Sound Controls, Cruise Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering, Tilt Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Telescopic Steering Column, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Heated Exterior Mirror, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror.
- Safety
-
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Power Options
-
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Clock
- External temperature display
- Cupholders: Front
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Odometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Ambient Lighting
- Seating
-
- Additional Features
-
- Retained Accessory Power
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Front stabilizer bar
- digital odometer
- Radio data system
- Driver Information System
- Braking Assist
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Push-Button Start
- speed sensitive volume control
- Electronic brakeforce distribution
- Emergency interior trunk release
- Radio: AM/FM
- Cargo Area Floor Mat
- Multi-function display
- Auto Start/Stop
- Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
- Front Suspension Classification: Independent
- One-Touch Windows: 1
- ABS: 4-wheel
- Front airbags: dual
- Front wipers: intermittent
- Gauge: tachometer
- Side airbags: front
- Side mirror adjustments: power
- Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
- Steering wheel trim: leather
- Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
- Wheels: alloy
- Air filtration: active charcoal
- Front air conditioning zones: dual
- Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
- Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
- Side curtain airbags: front
- Antenna type: diversity
- Brake drying
- Front brake type: ventilated disc
- Rear brake type: ventilated disc
- Door trim: leather
- Floor mat material: carpet
- Floor mats: front
- Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
- Reading lights: front
- Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
- Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
- Rear seatbelts: 3-point
- Seatbelt force limiters: front
- Front headrests: adjustable
- Rear headrests: adjustable
- Rear seat folding: split
- 2-stage unlocking doors
- Front shock type: gas
- Front spring type: coil
- Front suspension type: double wishbone
- Rear shock type: gas
- Rear spring type: coil
- Rear suspension classification: independent
- Rear suspension type: multi-link
- Wireless data link: Bluetooth
- Armrests: rear folding
- Storage: door pockets
- Door handle color: body-color
- Front bumper color: body-color
- Mirror color: body-color
- Rear bumper color: body-color
- Fuel economy display: MPG
- Child seat anchors: LATCH system
- Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
- Driver seat: heated
- Passenger seat: heated
- Knee airbags: dual front
- In-Dash CD: single disc
- Memorized settings: 2 driver
- Headlights: HID/Xenon
- Satellite communications: BMW Assist
- Front seat type: sport
- Tire type: performance
- Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
- Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
- Center console trim: carbon
- Dash trim: carbon
- Side mirrors: auto-dimming
- Floor material: carpet
- Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
- Multi-functional information center
- Emergency braking preparation
- Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
- Power windows: lockout button
- Grille color: black
- Window trim: black
- Taillights: LED
- Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
- Crumple zones: front
- Impact sensor: alert system
- Phone: hands free
- Watts: 600
- Navigation system: hard drive
- Total speakers: 16
- Exhaust: quad tip
- Exhaust tip color: chrome
- Seatbelt warning sensor: front
- Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
- Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
- Real time traffic
- Touch-sensitive controls
- Emergency locking retractors: front
- Tuned suspension: sport
- Interior accents: carbon fiber
- Power door locks: auto-locking
- Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
- Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
- Hard drive: 20GB
- Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear
- Axle ratio: 3.46
- Window defogger: rear
- Connected in-car apps: Facebook
- Smart device app function: horn/light operation
- Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
