2015 BMW M4

NAVIGATION | CARBON ROOF | 360 CAMERA | CARBON INTERIOR PACKAGE | FULL MERINO LEATHER | HEADS UP DISPLAY | POWER AND HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | ALLOY WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE























This superb 2015 M4 coupe comes with a roaring 425-horsepower engine for everyone craving excellent handling and power and other performance upgrades. As a driver, this M4 has a Multi-Adjustable Power Seat, heated and cooled seats, Cooled and Heated Seat, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Light, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Radio, Voice Activated Telephone, Navigation Aid, Second Row Sound Controls, Cruise Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering, Tilt Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Telescopic Steering Column, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Heated Exterior Mirror, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Rear spoiler: Lip

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Cargo Area Floor Mat

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener

Wheels: alloy

Air filtration: active charcoal

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Door trim: leather

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Armrests: rear folding

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Knee airbags: dual front

In-Dash CD: single disc

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Satellite communications: BMW Assist

Front seat type: sport

Tire type: performance

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Center console trim: carbon

Dash trim: carbon

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Floor material: carpet

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Multi-functional information center

Emergency braking preparation

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Impact sensor: alert system

Phone: hands free

Watts: 600

Navigation system: hard drive

Total speakers: 16

Exhaust: quad tip

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Real time traffic

Touch-sensitive controls

Emergency locking retractors: front

Tuned suspension: sport

Interior accents: carbon fiber

Power door locks: auto-locking

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Hard drive: 20GB

Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear

Axle ratio: 3.46

Window defogger: rear

Connected in-car apps: Facebook

Smart device app function: horn/light operation

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.