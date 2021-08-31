+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW X1 | XDRIVE 28I | 2.0 LITRE I4 TURBO | 240 HP | AWD | NAVIGATION PROFESSIONAL | MEMORY SEATS | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING | BACKUP CAMERA | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2015 BMW X1 xDrive 28i is BMW's answer to a luxury compact suv lineup. With a Sport Sedan handiling and good in class acceleration this 2015 X1 is powered by a 2.0 Liter Turbo Charged engine producing 228 Horsepower and 258 lb-ft of Torque. With extra luggage space and leg room in the X1 you can load up your family and luggage for a long road trip in this stylish SUV. Coming in a beautiful White Exterior it would always stand out with BMW beauty.
This 2015 BMW X1 comes fully equipped modern features such as with Power Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Smart Key with Push-Button Start, Roof Rails, Power Driver's Seat , Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Door Locks, AM/FM/.XM/CD/MP3 audio system with auxiliary/USB inputs and Eight Speakers, and Rear Washer/Wiper. Safety features includes Driver Airbag Driver-Side Front Airbag, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Passenger Airbag, Passenger-Side Front airbag, Roof Side Curtain, Side-Curtain Airbags, Side Airbag, and Front Side Airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4