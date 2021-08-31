Menu
2015 BMW X1

54,790 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X1

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED, CAM,

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED, CAM,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,790KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8031295
  • Stock #: PC7740
  • VIN: WBAVL1C52FVY31034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7740
  • Mileage 54,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW X1 | XDRIVE 28I | 2.0 LITRE I4 TURBO | 240 HP | AWD | NAVIGATION PROFESSIONAL | MEMORY SEATS | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING | BACKUP CAMERA | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALL | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE









This 2015 BMW X1 xDrive 28i is BMW's answer to a luxury compact suv lineup. With a Sport Sedan handiling and good in class acceleration this 2015 X1 is powered by a 2.0 Liter Turbo Charged engine producing 228 Horsepower and 258 lb-ft of Torque. With extra luggage space and leg room in the X1 you can load up your family and luggage for a long road trip in this stylish SUV. Coming in a beautiful White Exterior it would always stand out with BMW beauty.







This 2015 BMW X1 comes fully equipped modern features such as with Power Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Smart Key with Push-Button Start, Roof Rails, Power Driver's Seat , Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Door Locks, AM/FM/.XM/CD/MP3 audio system with auxiliary/USB inputs and Eight Speakers, and Rear Washer/Wiper. Safety features includes Driver Airbag Driver-Side Front Airbag, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Passenger Airbag, Passenger-Side Front airbag, Roof Side Curtain, Side-Curtain Airbags, Side Airbag, and Front Side Airbags.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
door unlock
door pockets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Watts: 180
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Alternator: 210 amps
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Door trim: simulated alloy
variable intermittent
halogen
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 18.5
Assist handle: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
fuel cut-off
reclining
mast
audio security system
12V front
with washer
self-leveling
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

