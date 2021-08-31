2015 BMW X1

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 7 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

8031295 Stock #: PC7740

PC7740 VIN: WBAVL1C52FVY31034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,790 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Run flat tires door unlock door pockets speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Watts: 180 Battery: maintenance-free Rear spoiler: roofline Front brake diameter: 12.3 Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Alternator: 210 amps Interior accents: metallic-tone Dash trim: simulated alloy Center console trim: simulated alloy Door trim: simulated alloy variable intermittent halogen Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Steering ratio: 18.5 Assist handle: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc fuel cut-off reclining mast audio security system 12V front with washer self-leveling Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rails: black

