2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

$15,990 + tax & licensing

116,660 KM

Used

VIN 5UXWX9C56F0D59915

Exterior Colour White
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 BMW X3 include:

Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort Access
Auto Start/Stop
USB Port
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36101

Location: Clutch, 223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5, 647-559-3297

116,660 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
116,660KM
VIN 5UXWX9C56F0D59915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,660 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 BMW X3 include:

Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort Access
Auto Start/Stop
USB Port
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36101

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Comfort Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

