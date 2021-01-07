Menu
2015 BMW X4

65,527 KM

Details

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X4

2015 BMW X4

xDrive35i, M-SPORT, NAV, HEATED, SUNROOF, CAM, BT

2015 BMW X4

xDrive35i, M-SPORT, NAV, HEATED, SUNROOF, CAM, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,527KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC6463
  • VIN: 5UXXW5C52F0E88346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,527 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW X4 xDrive 35i | AWD | M-SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEADS UP DISPLAY | COMFORT ACCESS | HEATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | AUTO START/STOP FUNCTION | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2015 BMW X4 xDrive35i features a powerful 3.0L turbocharged I6 engine producing 306HP along with xDrive All-Wheel-Drive delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and 4 other passengers. M-Sport Package adding lots of exterior and interior accents, big alloy wheels, M Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters and other sporty details inside and outside of the car.







The X4 comes in Carbon Black Metallic exterior finish with a Premium "Nevada"/saddle brown leather interior. To keep you on-road with guidance from a BMW iDrive Voice Command iDrive Navigation System and Backup Camera, Blindspot Monitoring, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control (PDC) and much more features, this BMW X4 is truly an amazing car.







Families will love the power Sunroof! Enjoy other convenient features Heated Seats, Power/Memory Seats, Satellite Radio, HiFi Speaker System,Climate Control, Keyless Access, Keyless Start, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Power Tailgate, and much much more. We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Cargo Net
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Alternator: 210 amps
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 16.4
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Axle ratio: 3.39
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Smart device app function: maintenance status
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
power glass
audio security system
12V front
self-leveling
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

