2015 BMW X4 XDRIVE28I | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | 20" M-SPORT WHEELS | SPORTS SUSPENSIONS | SPORTS SEATS | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | XENON LIGHT | SURROUND VIEW | SATELLITE RADIO | M-SPORT STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
2015 BMW X4 is considered as the smaller version of the X6 as it has smaller dimensions but it is still in the coupe body style. This BMW X4 xDrive28i features a powerful 2.0L turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 240 Horsepower along with xDrive All-Wheel-Drive system. This Sports Activity Vehicle will deliver a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and 4 other passengers. M-Sport Package adding lots of exterior and interior accents, big alloy wheels, M Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Sports Seats and other sporty details inside and outside of the car.
The X4 comes in Mineral White Metallic exterior finish with a Premium Nevada Mokka brown leather interior. To keep you on-road with guidance from a BMW iDrive Voice Command iDrive Navigation System. Other options include a Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control (PDC) and much more features, this BMW X4 is truly an amazing car.
Families will love the power Sunroof! Enjoy other convenient features Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Power/Memory Seats, Satellite Radio, HiFi Speaker System,Climate Control, Keyless Access, Keyless Start, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Power Tailgate, and much much more. We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, ant
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
