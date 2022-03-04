2015 BMW X5

$33,800 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8455920

8455920 Stock #: PC8055

PC8055 VIN: 5UXKR0C51F0P14250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8055

Mileage 92,354 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Exterior Rear Spoiler Cargo Area Light Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 2 STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Sports Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Heated windshield wiper rests Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Alternator: 210 amps variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation stocks weather ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status power glass audio security system voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Google search news self-leveling vehicle location 12V rear remotely operated Twitter rear center folding with storage Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rails: black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.