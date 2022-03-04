Menu
2015 BMW X5

92,354 KM

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i, HARMAN KARDON, PANO, NAV, 360 CAM

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i, HARMAN KARDON, PANO, NAV, 360 CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

92,354KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8455920
  Stock #: PC8055
  VIN: 5UXKR0C51F0P14250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8055
  • Mileage 92,354 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW X5 XDRIVE35i | AWD | 300HP | 3.0L INLINE 6 | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | COMFORT ACCESS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | DRIVING ASSISTANT | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | SUN PROTECTION GLAZING | PUSH TO START | AUTO HOLD | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | XENON LIGHTS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | LANE CHANGE WARNING | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY PREP | CONNECTED SERVICES | REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH SURROUND VIEW | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i is a part of BMWs luxury SUV line. The 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i features a powerful and efficient 3.0L Inline-6 engine producing 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Along with the xDrive AWD system, this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. The BMW X5 also looks amazing in the Mineral White Metallic exterior finish with Terra Dakota leather interior and American Oak Wood trim. It sits on a set of 19" Star-Spoke Style 449 aluminum wheels.







This X5 has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, Back up Camera with Parking Sensors and Surround View, Keyless Entry, Soft Close Doors, Ambient Lighting, Head-Up Display, Heated Front and Back seats, Paddle Shifters, Heated Steering Wheel for the Cold Canadian Weather, Multifunctional Steering Wheel and More.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Spoiler
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Heated windshield wiper rests
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Alternator: 210 amps
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
power glass
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
remotely operated
Twitter
rear center folding with storage
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

