2015 BMW X6

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Rear Wood 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires Roll Stability Control door unlock door pockets Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Subwoofer: 2 Armrests: rear center folding with storage Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Front struts Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: fixed Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Alternator: 210 amps Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system voice operated 12V front speed sensitive self-leveling Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.