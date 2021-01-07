+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW X6 M | 567HP | AWD | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS FOR FRONT | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | DRIVING ASSISTANT | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | 21'' WHEELS | ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | SATELLITE RADIO | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED DRIVE | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The BMW X6 M combines the typical M performance with the flexibility of an X model. The X6 Sports Activity Coupe profile is very unique but the more aggressive looking Front and Rear MSPORT Bumpers make the car look even more special. The Clean White exterior with 21-inch Msport Rims will definitely be a head turner. The exterior is not the only special feature of the car.
The Interior is wrapped in beautiful Brown Merino Leather which not only looks but feels premium. For winter days you will have Heated Seats and Steering wheel. As addition the front seats are also Vented for hotter summer days. The looks of Interior is enhanced with Carbon Fiber Trim pieces. BMW iDrive System comes standard along with Navigation, Backup and 360 Camera for guidance, Heads Up Display, so you never need to take eyes off the road. The rear seats are also Heated.
The Twin Turbocharged 4.4L V8 producing 567HP and 553TQ, mated to xDrive All Wheel Drive system and a smooth/fast 8-Speed Automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters provides mind-blowing performance from this SUV. The 0-100kmh time is only 3.9 seconds! Through the Infotainment System you will be able to choose between Comfort, Sport, Sport+ Modes for Engine Response, Steering Feel and Suspension Firmness. You will be able to make your own drive feeling by changing those modes individually.
Premium Package adds LED headlights, Vented Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Phone Charger, Soft Close Doors, and Wifi Hotspot - amazing amenities! Standard equipment includes 4-Zone Climate Control, Power/Memory Seats, Sunroof, HomeLink Garage Opener, Sport Seats, Power Hatch Tailgate, Heated Mirrors, foglights, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, lumbar support, and much more!
