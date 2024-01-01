$14,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Encore
Convenience w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C
2015 Buick Encore
Convenience w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,911KM
VIN KL4CJASB8FB103446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39693
- Mileage 48,911 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / A/C , Power Driver Seat , Cruise Control and more!
The top features for this 2015 Buick Encore include:
A/C
Power Driver Seat
Cruise Control
SOS Call Support
12V Outlet
Bluetooth
USB Port
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39693
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
SOS Call Support
Keyless Entry
Power Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
