Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / A/C , Power Driver Seat , Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2015 Buick Encore include:<br> <br>A/C<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Cruise Control<br>SOS Call Support<br>12V Outlet<br>Bluetooth<br>USB Port<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39693

2015 Buick Encore

48,911 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle
11956704

2015 Buick Encore

Convenience w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11956704
  2. 11956704
  3. 11956704
  4. 11956704
  5. 11956704
  6. 11956704
  7. 11956704
  8. 11956704
  9. 11956704
  10. 11956704
  11. 11956704
  12. 11956704
  13. 11956704
  14. 11956704
  15. 11956704
  16. 11956704
  17. 11956704
  18. 11956704
  19. 11956704
  20. 11956704
  21. 11956704
  22. 11956704
  23. 11956704
  24. 11956704
  25. 11956704
  26. 11956704
  27. 11956704
  28. 11956704
  29. 11956704
  30. 11956704
  31. 11956704
  32. 11956704
  33. 11956704
  34. 11956704
  35. 11956704
  36. 11956704
  37. 11956704
  38. 11956704
  39. 11956704
  40. 11956704
  41. 11956704
  42. 11956704
  43. 11956704
  44. 11956704
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,911KM
VIN KL4CJASB8FB103446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39693
  • Mileage 48,911 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / A/C , Power Driver Seat , Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Buick Encore include:

A/C
Power Driver Seat
Cruise Control
SOS Call Support
12V Outlet
Bluetooth
USB Port
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39693

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
SOS Call Support
Keyless Entry
Power Side Mirrors 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT w/ Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera 53,240 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2016 Kia Forte EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 139,930 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 71,465 KM $21,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Encore