2015 Cadillac ATS

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm Phone Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Side 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar PADDLE SHIFTER coolant auto on/off USB Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires Lumbar engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Tire type: all season Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Knee airbags: dual front Front suspension type: double ball joint Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Rear brake width: 0.9 Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Premium brand: Bose Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Axle ratio: 3.27 Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Courtesy lights: console Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas 4WD type: on demand Premium brakes: Brembo Storage: accessory hook Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Solar-tinted glass: front Window trim: silver Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2 Rear brake diameter: 12.4 halogen Exhaust tip color: metallic Window defogger: rear Grille color: chrome accents Rocker panel color: body-color door Steering ratio: 16.8 Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 5.7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot Warnings and reminders: lamp failure reclining rear center with cupholders low oil level

