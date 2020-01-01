Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

91,000 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0T, COUPE, SUNROOF, CAM, HEATED, KEYLESS

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0T, COUPE, SUNROOF, CAM, HEATED, KEYLESS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6297807
  Stock #: PC6411
  VIN: 1G6AG1RX9F0123359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6411
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CADILLAC ATS | AWD | COUPE | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | POWER SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | VOICE COMMAND | BLUETOOTH CONNECTION | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL |KEYLESS ENTRY | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe offers the blend between the luxury and the sporty look. With the 20.L Turbo and I-4 engine along with peace-of-mind All Wheel Drive that gives you smooth riding and conficende to drive in less appealing road conditions. This is a great looking Coupe both inside and out with its super comfortable high-quality black leather seats and classy Grey exterior. For Cold Canadian weather, you will get comfy heated seats. As addition you will also get sunroof to enjoy the skyview.







The 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe has loads of features like Heated Seats, Bose Premium Speakers for an exceptional sound experience, Backup Camera for all the on-road guidance you need, Voice Command, Dual Air Conditioning Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Keyless Entry, Push Button Ignition, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.







For Safety 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe comes with Knee, Dual Front, Side airbags, Brake Assist, Traction Control. For extra assurance know that this car has Clean Carfax.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Phone
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Side
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
Lumbar
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Premium brand: Bose
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Axle ratio: 3.27
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Courtesy lights: console
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Premium brakes: Brembo
Storage: accessory hook
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Solar-tinted glass: front
Window trim: silver
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
Rear brake diameter: 12.4
halogen
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Grille color: chrome accents
Rocker panel color: body-color
door
Steering ratio: 16.8
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 5.7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
reclining
rear center with cupholders
low oil level

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

