2015 Cadillac ATS

106,887 KM

$CALL

$CALL

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2.0L Turbo Luxury

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8754203
  • Stock #: R12984A
  • VIN: 1G6AH5RXXF0122824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R12984A
  • Mileage 106,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-XXXX

877-456-0261

