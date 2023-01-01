$17,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2015 Cadillac ATS
COUPE|AWD|ON-STAR NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|SUNROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
- Listing ID: 9581170
- Stock #: 137241
- VIN: 1G6AG1RX1F0137241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6AG1RX1F0137241, 2.0L Turbo, AWD, NAVIGATION (On-Star), REAR VIEW CAMERA, White on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, BOSE Premium Stereo, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Push Start Button, On-Star, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
