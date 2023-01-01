Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

COUPE|AWD|ON-STAR NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|SUNROOF

2015 Cadillac ATS

COUPE|AWD|ON-STAR NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|SUNROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581170
  • Stock #: 137241
  • VIN: 1G6AG1RX1F0137241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6AG1RX1F0137241, 2.0L Turbo, AWD, NAVIGATION (On-Star), REAR VIEW CAMERA, White on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, BOSE Premium Stereo,  Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Push Start Button, On-Star, ABS, Traction Ctrl.,  Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats

