2015 Cadillac Escalade

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,499

+ tax & licensing
$48,499

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2015 Cadillac Escalade

2015 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Platinum

2015 Cadillac Escalade

4WD 4dr Platinum

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

$48,499

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5735178
  Stock #: 153271
  VIN: 1GYS4PKJ0FR604528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 153271
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Cadillac
Escalade 4WD 4dr Platinum Automatic 6.2L 8-Cyl Flex Fuel
138000KM, CLEAN CARFAX,

BACK-UP CAMERA MEMORY SEAT POWER REAR HATCH
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY NAVIGATION SYSTEM SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
COOLED SEATS NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE WOOD TRIM
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
LEATHER POWER MOONROOF
4WD FOG LIGHTS RF SIDE AIRBAG
7 PASSENGER LF SIDE AIRBAG RUNNING BOARDS
AIR CONDITIONING MP3 CAPABILITY SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT PEDALS - ADJUSTABLE SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER LIFTGATE TELESCOPE
AM/FM/CD POWER LOCKS TILT WHEEL
CRUISE CONTROL POWER MIRRORS TRACTION CONTROL
DUAL AIR BAGS POWER STEERING USB INPUT
ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS WARRANTY BOOK

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.

Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
