Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

40,900 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|PWR. RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|PWR. RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

40,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5604420
  • Stock #: 655970
  • VIN: 1GYS4TKJ5FR655970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 40,900 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1GYS4TKJ5FR655970, PREMIUM, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, ARROUND VIEW CAMERA, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, 22-inch ALLOY WHEELS, 7 Passengers, White on Grey Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr./Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Park Sensors, Full-Colour Driver Information Center, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Heated Seats, Rear Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Pedals, Pwr. Folding Third Row Seats, Wireless Phone Charging Mat, CD/DVD Changer, XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., ON Star, Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Remote Starter, LED Headlights and Taillights, Fog Lights, Wood/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2017 Ford Transit T-...
 248,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q7 S LINE|...
 210,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic
2008 Lincoln Navigat...
 153,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory