2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1GYS4TKJ6FR665780, PREMIUM, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, 22-inch ALLOY WHEELS, 7 Passengers, Black on Black Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr./Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Park Sensors, Full-Colour Driver Information Center, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Heated Seats, Rear Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Pedals, Pwr. Folding Third Row Seats, Wireless Phone Charging Mat, CD/DVD Changer, XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., ON Star, Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Remote Starter, LED Headlights and Taillights, Fog Lights, Wood/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4