2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

ESV NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|PWR RUNNING BOARDS

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

ESV NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|PWR RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071803
  • Stock #: 673472
  • VIN: 1GYS4TKJ2FR673472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1GYS4TKJ2FR673472, PREMIUM, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, 22-inch ALLOY WHEELS, 7 Passengers, Black on Black Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr./Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Park Sensors, Full-Colour Driver Information Center, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Dual Climate Ctrl., Rear Heated Seats, Rear Climate Ctrl., Pwr. Pedals, Pwr. Folding Third Row Seats, Wireless Phone Charging Mat, CD/DVD Changer, XM Satellite Radio, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., ON Star, Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Remote Starter, LED Headlights and Taillights, Fog Lights, Wood/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

