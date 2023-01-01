Menu
2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

135,894 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium, 420HP, AWD, 7 PASS, NAV, HUD, RSE, BOSE

2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Premium, 420HP, AWD, 7 PASS, NAV, HUD, RSE, BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,894KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9698587
  • Stock #: PC9019
  • VIN: 1GYS4JKJ7FR298814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Shale with Cocoa Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9019
  • Mileage 135,894 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV PREMIUM | 6.2L V8 | 420HP | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | EXTENDED WHEELBASE | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | THIRD ROW SEATING | CARPLAY | LED LIGHTING | SURROUND VISION CAMERAS | SUNROOF | DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE | DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | PUSH START BUTTON | BLIND ZONE ALERT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE CHANGE ALERT | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | AUTOMATIC PARK ASSIST | FULL LED HEADLIGHTS | FULL LED TAILLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BOSE ENHANCED NOISE CANCELATION | CADILLAC CUE | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL







This 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV is powered by an excellent 6.2-litre V8 engine that generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also offers top-notch features such as Magnetic Ride Control with driver-selectable modes, Cadillac user experience with an 8-inch-diagonal colour touchscreen, Apple Carplay and more.







The exterior is finished in Black Raven Metallic with Jet Black Mulan leather inside as well as Jet Black accents, Wood and Piano Black trim throughout.







The Escalade ESV features an extended wheelbase which offers additional leg room, seating and larger doors to easily accommodate up to eight passengers.







The Premium trim features the Driver Awareness Package with Safety Alert Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam automatic high-beam On/Off as well as Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, Second-row bucket seats with power-release fold-and-tumble, Sunroof, Theft-Deterrent Package and 22" 7-spoke aluminum wheels as well as the Driver Assist Package with Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Auto Braking, and more. Front LED cornering lights, Illuminated Door Handles and Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSE).







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Adjustable Pedals
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.23

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
dvd player
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display

Comfort

HEATED

Additional Features

Rear
Wood
Third Row
MP3 Playback
wind deflector
GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR
SURROUND SOUND
Dual
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Lumbar
12
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Interior Motion Sensor
Front
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Navigation system: DVD
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Rear seat: heated
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Headphone jacks: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Adjustable pedals: power
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Rear audio: separate
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Total speakers: 15
Spare tire size: full-size
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Air suspension: rear
Door handle color: chrome
Locking differential: rear
Laminated glass: acoustic
Front brake width: 1.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Auxiliary engine cooler
Interior accents: chrome
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear brake width: 0.8
Headlights: LED
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Wheel spokes: 7
Capless fuel filler system
Power outlet(s): 115V
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
RAIN SENSING
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Remote control: audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Headphones: wireless
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: power
Video monitor
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Battery: heavy duty
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear seat power adjustments
Rear vents: third row
Front airbags: center
Alternator: 170 amps
Exhaust: hidden
Infotainment: CUE
Video monitor location: dual rear
Video system: Blu-Ray player
Pre-collision warning system: vibrating driver seat
Third row power adjustments
Third row seat upholstery: leather
Steering ratio: 17.8
Video monitor size: 9 in.
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Third row seat folding: split
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
height
reclining
mast
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
with washer
12V rear
auto-locking
voice guided directions
12V cargo area
anti-tow sensor
video
auxiliary audio/video input
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
115V rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

