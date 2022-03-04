2015 Chevrolet Camaro

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8532404

Stock #: PC8109

VIN: 2G1FF3D33F9262018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8109

Mileage 79,921 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Retained Accessory Power Front air conditioning Air filtration Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 3.27 Exterior Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear MP3 Soft Top 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release 6 USB Radio data system Driver Information System Rear spoiler: Lip speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Parking sensors: rear Multi-function display Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front suspension type: double ball joint Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Rear brake width: 0.9 Camera system: rearview Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Infotainment: MyLink Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Center console: front console with armrest Rear struts Alternator: 150 amps Vanity mirrors: dual Spare tire kit: inflator kit Interior accents: metallic-tone Internet radio app: Gracenote Steering ratio: 16.1 Power outlet(s): two 12V front Premium brand: Boston Acoustics Watts: 245 Rear brake diameter: 12.4 halogen Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: body-color Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Seatback iPod/iPhone reclining mast maintenance due voice operated with read function low oil level Stitcher voice guided directions tire sealant head protection chambers transmission temperature Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay

