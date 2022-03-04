Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

79,921 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT Convertible, 323HP, V6, BOSTON ACOUSTICS, CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT Convertible, 323HP, V6, BOSTON ACOUSTICS, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8532404
  2. 8532404
  3. 8532404
  4. 8532404
  5. 8532404
  6. 8532404
  7. 8532404
  8. 8532404
  9. 8532404
  10. 8532404
  11. 8532404
  12. 8532404
  13. 8532404
  14. 8532404
  15. 8532404
  16. 8532404
  17. 8532404
  18. 8532404
  19. 8532404
  20. 8532404
  21. 8532404
  22. 8532404
  23. 8532404
  24. 8532404
  25. 8532404
  26. 8532404
  27. 8532404
  28. 8532404
  29. 8532404
  30. 8532404
  31. 8532404
  32. 8532404
  33. 8532404
  34. 8532404
  35. 8532404
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,921KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8532404
  • Stock #: PC8109
  • VIN: 2G1FF3D33F9262018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8109
  • Mileage 79,921 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO LT CONVERTIBLE | 3.6L V6 | 323HP | STABILITRAK | KEYLESS OPEN AND START | ONSTAR GUIDANCE | DRIVE MODE SELECTOR | REAR VISION CAMERA | PADDLE SHIFTER | HEATED ADJUSTABLE MIRRORS | AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS | CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | BOSTON ACOUSTICS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | SIRIUS XM | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2015 Chevrolet Camaro features sheer exhilaration and low lean proportions that give it an aggressive presence. Powered by an impressive 3.6 Liter V6 engine, the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT makes 328 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Camaro features a Silver Ice Metallic exterior colour with a Black convertible Soft Top and a Jet Black Leather interior.







The 2LT trim adds Rear Vision Package, 19" Bright Silver aluminum wheels, Front heated leather seats, Colour Driver Information Center, Colour Head-Up Display (HUD), 4-pack Auxiliary Gauges, Fog lights, and Boston Acoustics Premium Sound System.







This 2015 Camaro features various modern amenities such as Chevrolet Stabilitrak, Keyless open and start, OnStar Guidance, 4 drive mode selector, Rear Vision Camera, Paddle Shifters, Flat bottom steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, and front sport bucket seats. It's also equipped with Boston Acoustics Premium Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio controls and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Retained Accessory Power
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.27
Front fog lights
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
MP3
Soft Top
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear spoiler: Lip
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Center console: front console with armrest
Rear struts
Alternator: 150 amps
Vanity mirrors: dual
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Steering ratio: 16.1
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Premium brand: Boston Acoustics
Watts: 245
Rear brake diameter: 12.4
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Seatback
iPod/iPhone
reclining
mast
maintenance due
voice operated
with read function
low oil level
Stitcher
voice guided directions
tire sealant
head protection chambers
transmission temperature
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 Mercedes-Benz A...
 9,156 KM
$229,800 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 62,132 KM
$63,800 + tax & lic
2008 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 264,672 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory