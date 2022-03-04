$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
LT Convertible, 323HP, V6, BOSTON ACOUSTICS, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8532404
- Stock #: PC8109
- VIN: 2G1FF3D33F9262018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 79,921 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO LT CONVERTIBLE | 3.6L V6 | 323HP | STABILITRAK | KEYLESS OPEN AND START | ONSTAR GUIDANCE | DRIVE MODE SELECTOR | REAR VISION CAMERA | PADDLE SHIFTER | HEATED ADJUSTABLE MIRRORS | AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS | CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | BOSTON ACOUSTICS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | SIRIUS XM | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2015 Chevrolet Camaro features sheer exhilaration and low lean proportions that give it an aggressive presence. Powered by an impressive 3.6 Liter V6 engine, the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT makes 328 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Camaro features a Silver Ice Metallic exterior colour with a Black convertible Soft Top and a Jet Black Leather interior.
The 2LT trim adds Rear Vision Package, 19" Bright Silver aluminum wheels, Front heated leather seats, Colour Driver Information Center, Colour Head-Up Display (HUD), 4-pack Auxiliary Gauges, Fog lights, and Boston Acoustics Premium Sound System.
This 2015 Camaro features various modern amenities such as Chevrolet Stabilitrak, Keyless open and start, OnStar Guidance, 4 drive mode selector, Rear Vision Camera, Paddle Shifters, Flat bottom steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, and front sport bucket seats. It's also equipped with Boston Acoustics Premium Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio controls and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
