2015 Chevrolet City Express

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

