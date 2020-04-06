Menu
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4*EXTENDED CAB*REV CAM*PWR GRP!!*

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

4X4*EXTENDED CAB*REV CAM*PWR GRP!!*

Location

Weston Motors

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

$17,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4831764
  • Stock #: 183707
  • VIN: 1GCHTAE33F1183707
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

 

 -4X4 -EXTENDED CAB -REVERSE CAMERA -PWR GRP!!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera

