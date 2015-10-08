Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

68,600 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, A/C

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181889
  • Stock #: 19842
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7124299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/10/2015 with an estimated $3218.01 of damage. On which a $2805 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
AM/FM/CD Stereo

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
AUX Port
60/40 Split Rear Seats
7” Touchscreen

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

