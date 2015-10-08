2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990 + taxes & licensing

6 8 , 6 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10181889

10181889 Stock #: 19842

19842 VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7124299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 68,600 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth AM/FM/CD Stereo Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls AUX Port 60/40 Split Rear Seats 7” Touchscreen

