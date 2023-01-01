Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

71,820 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT w/ Sun & Sound Pkg w/ Rearview cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT w/ Sun & Sound Pkg w/ Rearview cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,820KM
Used
VIN 1G1PC5SB8F7279708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Pioneer Premium Audio System
12V Power Outlets
7" Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Chevrolet Cruze